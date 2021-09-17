Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $437.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.44 million and the highest is $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.