Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $35.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. AXT reported sales of $25.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $134.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $145.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $3,128,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $319.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

