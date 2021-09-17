Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.49 billion and the highest is $11.81 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $51.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $52.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.