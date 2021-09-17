Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.16). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.32. 7,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,077. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.46.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

