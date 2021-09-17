Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of -897.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

