Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 3,313,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,196. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.