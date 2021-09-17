Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 2,089,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Newmark Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

