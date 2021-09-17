Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $72.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.80 million and the highest is $75.00 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCRH opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $794.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in QCR by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QCR by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

