Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 13,314,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.