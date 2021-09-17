Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $183.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the lowest is $176.30 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $156.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $759.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

