Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

