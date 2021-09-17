Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.29). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 1,811,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

