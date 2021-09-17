Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.53 Million

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $551.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.60 million and the highest is $553.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $579.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $860.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.