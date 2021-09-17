Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

