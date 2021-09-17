Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Travelzoo posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,402. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a PE ratio of 565.50 and a beta of 2.06.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

