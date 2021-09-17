Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

