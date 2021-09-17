Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $488.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

