Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several research firms have commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLDN stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.51. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.