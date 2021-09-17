Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,140 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $124.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.