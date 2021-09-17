Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.59 Million

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report $781.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.38 million and the lowest is $777.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $551.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 357,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $117.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.