Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce sales of $656.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.39 million and the lowest is $649.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million.

BKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

