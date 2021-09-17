Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $582.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $582.96 million. Entegris posted sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Entegris stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $133.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,210. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 26.5% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 702,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,431,000 after purchasing an additional 147,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.