Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $5.09 on Friday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

