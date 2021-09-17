Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $27.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $106.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

