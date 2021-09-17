Zacks: Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after purchasing an additional 532,396 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 1,412,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,202. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.