Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HYZN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 6,832,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,940. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

