Zacks: Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

Several analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $654.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.