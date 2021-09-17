Zacks: Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

