Zacks: Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.76 Million

Analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce sales of $45.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $19.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $142.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $147.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $165.63 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $173.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $484,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $347,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a PE ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.