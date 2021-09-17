Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Tenable posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Tenable stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.01. 5,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.69 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

