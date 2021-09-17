Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $66.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $68.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $233.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

ACMR opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.