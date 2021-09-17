Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $471.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.50 million and the lowest is $470.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

AIMC stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 84,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

