Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report $527.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.80 million and the highest is $536.82 million. Ares Management posted sales of $428.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES opened at $79.98 on Friday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

