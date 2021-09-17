Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.00. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 503,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

