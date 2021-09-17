Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.47 Million

Brokerages expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce $161.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.46 million and the highest is $161.49 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $694.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.37 million to $694.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $885.23 million, with estimates ranging from $869.85 million to $900.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares in the company, valued at $886,672.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,570 shares of company stock worth $6,786,347 over the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $2,587,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -148.93. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.