Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.21.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

