Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 1,025,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.