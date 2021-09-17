Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 1,025,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

