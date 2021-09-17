Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,213 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $821.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

