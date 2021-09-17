Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.00 Million

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce $129.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $506.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 77,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREE opened at $12.18 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $469.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

