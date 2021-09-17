Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.