Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $180.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $704.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $29.17 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $768.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $201,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

