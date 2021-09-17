Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,194. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

