Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,194. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.