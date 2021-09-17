Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,546. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,480 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

