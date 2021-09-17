Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

GMDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,367. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 2,064.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 263,524 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

