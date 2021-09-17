Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $4.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $4.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $16.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.11 to $33.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE:LPI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.78. 20,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,049. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.74.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

