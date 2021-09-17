Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $55.45 on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.