Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.14 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

