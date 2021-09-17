Zano (ZANO) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Zano has a market capitalization of $33.88 million and approximately $460,510.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006572 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,641.63 or 0.99978330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.00841657 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.31 or 0.00426653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00308823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067262 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,849,734 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,234 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

