Zealium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $35,421.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.91 or 0.00571270 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,942 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.