Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $432,148.21 and approximately $8,305.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00118919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.45 or 0.07175912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.86 or 0.99859833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00825593 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

